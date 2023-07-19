Busan Destinations: Eco-Friendly Resort “Village de Ananti” Opens in Gijang

The grand opening of Busan’s largest eco-friendly resort, “Village de Ananti,” was held on the 19th.

Ananti proudly unveiled their expansive 160,000㎡ (approximately 48,400 pyeong) resort, located within the Osiria Tourism Complex in Gijang-gun.

Boasting twice the size of its predecessor, “Ananti Cove,” this remarkable facility stands as the largest among all Ananti-operated resorts nationwide. Already, the pre-sale rate for the luxurious penthouse accommodations, exclusively available to members, has surpassed 80%.

Accommodation facilities consist of a 278-room penthouse and a 114-room ‘Ananti at Busan Hotel’.

The penthouse rooms are elegantly divided into three categories: “Manor House,” “Clipper,” and “Mansion.”

The Manor House, reminiscent of a European village, offers detached villas for a private and intimate experience.

Clipper, comprising of four buildings, presents a unique combination of a cypress bath spring house and a duplex pool house with a private pool overlooking the ocean.

The Mansion features both a pool house with a swimming pool and a spring house with a natural hot spring.

Ananti at Busan Hotel offers a nautical-themed design for its duplex rooms, affording guests breathtaking views of the sea and the lush forest through large windows in the living area.

Within the vast 39,669㎡ (approximately 12,000 pyeong) resort area, a serene main square surrounded by a forest and a lake occupies 25% of the total site. Additionally, the resort boasts 11 outdoor plazas, with a 3.6km promenade encircling the complex, providing guests with an hour-long scenic walk.

Village de Ananti finds its place near the existing Ananti Cove, currently in operation. This sprawling resort, reminiscent of a true village, invites visitors to indulge in a new lifestyle experience. At its heart lies a large-scale complex cultural space. The first floor hosts the Spring Palace, Ananti’s most expansive swimming pool to date, comprising of two outdoor pools, an indoor pool, a children’s pool, and a relaxing jacuzzi.

To commemorate its grand opening, the resort hosts live music performances every Friday night in the plaza. Additionally, an interactive exhibition featuring the enchanting picture books of French writer Laurent Moreau can be enjoyed by children through digital media.

Furthermore, an exciting percussion band event is planned, showcasing captivating rhythms and spirited marching performances.