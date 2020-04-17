TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Eight Spots to Check out the Spring Flowers

Haps Staff

Get your floral fix this spring with some great places around the city to check some of the best places to see flowers in Busan.

Please do keep in mind the on-going social distancing campaigns if you do go out and venture around the city and also please remember to wear a mask.

Eight great spring flower spots in Busan 

  1. Maekdo Ecological Park
  2. Samnak Ecological Park
  3. Oncheoncheon Park
  4. Moontan Road, Dalmaji Road in Haeundae
  5. UN Memorial Cemetery in Nam-gu
  6. Oryukdo Sunrise Park, Oryukdo Skywalk in Nam-gu
  7. Mt. Hwangyeongsan Beltway
  8. Busan Citizen’s Park

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Explore 10km of Scented Roads in Sancheong By Car

Haps Staff -
One such route that has been gaining popularity is a 10-kilometer drive around Sancheong Donguibogamcheon, Geumseo-myeon, and Sancheong-gun in Gyeongnam province.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Enjoy a Walkabout this Spring Along the Igidae Coastal Walk

Dynamic Busan Staff -
The Igidae Coastal Walk features 4.7 kilometers stretching from Igidae Dongsaengmal to Oryukdo Sunrise Park.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Plans to Register Samrak Ecological Park as City’s First Regional Garden

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced yesterday that it is planning to register the entire Nakdong River Samrak Ecological Park as the city’s first regional...
Read more
Travel

No International Flights Have Resumed at Gimhae International Airport

Haps Staff -
The unprecedented shutdown of Gimhae International Airport will likely continue into next month as no airlines have announced plans to resume flights.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Jinyangho Zoo in Jinhae Temporarily Closes

Haps Staff -
Jinyangho Zoo in Jinju-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, has temporarily closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more
Local Destinations

Tourists Wouldn’t Stop Coming to See the Yuchae Flowers, So Busan City Destroyed Them

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan decided to destroy the popular yuchae flowers at Daejeo Ecological Park to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after citizens ignored repeated warnings to stay away.
Read more

The Latest

Busan Destinations: Eight Spots to Check out the Spring Flowers

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Get your floral fix this spring with some great places around the city to check some of the best places to see flowers in Busan.
Read more

April 19 Pro-Democracy Revolution Event Canceled

Busan News Haps Staff -
Busan City announced that it will not hold the 60th-anniversary event to commemorate the April 19th Pro-Democracy Revolution in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more

Enjoy Baked Daetong-bap, A Specialty Dish in Hadong

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Seongnam, a local restaurant in Cheonghak-gol, developed the dish by grilling the stalks, instead of the traditional way where they boil them to make the unique dish a local specialty.
Read more

Exports of Hallyu-Related Products Overseas Up 22% in 2019

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
As Korean cultural products continue to remain hot items overseas due to the continued success of hallyu, exports rose 22.4% in 2019 to over $12.3 billion in 2019.
Read more

Instagram Usage Sees Large Drop In Korea as Coronavirus Keeps People Indoors

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
While spring is one of the most popular times of the year for people to be out taking Insta-worthy pictures in nature, the coronavirus pandemic which has led to many to stay indoors has taken its toll with Instagram posting falling 9% in Korea.
Read more

Korea Destinations: Explore 10km of Scented Roads in Sancheong By Car

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
One such route that has been gaining popularity is a 10-kilometer drive around Sancheong Donguibogamcheon, Geumseo-myeon, and Sancheong-gun in Gyeongnam province.
Read more
Busan
few clouds
10 ° C
10 °
10 °
93 %
0.5kmh
20 %
Fri
13 °
Sat
17 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
15 °
Tue
15 °

Dine & Drink

Enjoy Baked Daetong-bap, A Specialty Dish in Hadong

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Seongnam, a local restaurant in Cheonghak-gol, developed the dish by grilling the stalks, instead of the traditional way where they boil them to make the unique dish a local specialty.
Read more

KFC Introduces its Dunkin’ Donuts and Fried Chicken Sandwich

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
KFC and Dunkin' Donuts have teamed up for a unique menu item that has garnered plenty of attention of foodies around the world.
Read more

Korean Raspberries Make Their Spring Appearance at Grocery Stores

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Fresh Korean raspberries are currently in season and have begun to pop up at grocery stores and fruit stands around Busan.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Geodae Gomtang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
On a recent trip to Haeundae, my dining partner and I decided to try Geodae Gomtang located at Benecity-Venezia in Marine City, which I'd heard is a food blogger's favorite in Busan.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea