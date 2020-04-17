Busan Destinations: Eight Spots to Check out the Spring Flowers

Get your floral fix this spring with some great places around the city to check some of the best places to see flowers in Busan.
Please do keep in mind the on-going social distancing campaigns if you do go out and venture around the city and also please remember to wear a mask.
Eight great spring flower spots in Busan
- Maekdo Ecological Park
- Samnak Ecological Park
- Oncheoncheon Park
- Moontan Road, Dalmaji Road in Haeundae
- UN Memorial Cemetery in Nam-gu
- Oryukdo Sunrise Park, Oryukdo Skywalk in Nam-gu
- Mt. Hwangyeongsan Beltway
- Busan Citizen’s Park