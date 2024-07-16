Busan Destinations: Enjoy a Blooming Summer Spectacle at Nakdong River Ecological Park

Nakdong River Ecological Park is currently hosting a spectacular display of summer flowers, providing visitors with a vibrant and colorful array of blooms to enjoy.

It can be experienced across the different sections of the park, including Samrak, Hwamyeong, and Makdo.

In Hwamyeong Ecological Park, visitors crossing Dongwonjin Bridge to Metasequoia Road can marvel at a 1.2-kilometer stretch adorned with white flowers and stunning hydrangeas peeking out between the trees.

Samrak Ecological Park offers a different floral delight near parking lots 8 and 9, where a lotus pond reveals beautiful lotus flowers emerging above the water.

Makdo Ecological Park features the Hajungdo wetland, a beloved winter habitat for migratory birds, now transformed by a large lotus pond. A newly created walkway allows for an up-close view of the lotus flowers, making it a popular spot for nature enthusiasts and photographers alike.

By the end of this month, Samrak and Hwamyeong Ecological Parks will be further adorned with vibrant zinnias and other summer flowers, enhancing the already breathtaking floral display.