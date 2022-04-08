Busan Destinations: Enjoy a Spring Day at Daejeo Ecological Park

This year, in the Daejeo Ecological Park area, you can enjoy the atmosphere of spring by walking through the yellow yuchae fields.

The city of Busan will open the Nakdong River Yuchae Scenic Complex in Daejeo Ecological Park, a representative spring flower spot in Busan so that citizens can freely view it.

Boasting accessibility and a large-scale complex in the city center, Busan Nakdonggang Yuchae Scenic Complex has been loved by many as a must-visit destination for visitors to Sangchun, with experience and performance events held every year.

This year, a viewing path was created in the yuchae field of 225,000㎡ (about 70,000 pyeong) so that citizens can autonomously enjoy the flowers. However, the city announced that it will not operate a separate event program to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In addition, from the 9th to the 17th, when the yuchae flowers are at their peak, the city plans to deploy manpower to prevent street vendors and provide traffic guidance.

How to get there: Take Metro Line No. 3 to Gangseo-gu Office Station, then leave by Exit No. 2, or take Bus Nos. 123, 127, 128-1, or 130 and get off at Gangseo-gu Office, which is about a 15-minute walk from the park.