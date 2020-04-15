Busan Destinations: Enjoy a Walkabout this Spring Along the Igidae Coastal Walk

While the coronavirus pandemic is still a major issue to be concerned about around the city, a brisk walk in nature while practicing social distancing is a good way to enjoy spring.

The Igidae Coastal Walk features 4.7 kilometers stretching from Igidae Dongsaengmal to Oryukdo Sunrise Park.

The course takes roughly one hour to complete at a leisurely pace. Just relax and walk along the beautiful landscape with a bottle of cool water and enjoy the forest on one side, the sea on the other. It is a great place where trekkers of various skill levels can find a path that best meets their abilities.

Take a well-deserved break at the jagalma-dang (pebble beach) or at the observation area along the way. As a welcome bonus, the Igidae Coastal Walk is a wonderful alternative destination to view the annual fireworks that light up the night sky every late October over beautiful Gwangalli Beach and the surrounding environment.

How to get there: Kyungsung University/Pukyong National University Station (Metro line 2), exit 3. Cross the street and take buses 22, 24 or 27 at the stop near Paris Baguette. Get off at the Igidae entrance (이기대입구) stop. Walk ahead through the entrance or enter the Igidae Coastal Walk from the Oruykdo Islands stop.

Lead Image: Kenneth May/Instagram @busangroundfish