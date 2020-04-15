Image: Kenneth May/Instagram @busangroundfish
TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Enjoy a Walkabout this Spring Along the Igidae Coastal Walk

Dynamic Busan Staff

While the coronavirus pandemic is still a major issue to be concerned about around the city, a brisk walk in nature while practicing social distancing is a good way to enjoy spring.

The Igidae Coastal Walk features 4.7 kilometers stretching from Igidae Dongsaengmal to Oryukdo Sunrise Park.

The course takes roughly one hour to complete at a leisurely pace. Just relax and walk along the beautiful landscape with a bottle of cool water and enjoy the forest on one side, the sea on the other. It is a great place where trekkers of various skill levels can find a path that best meets their abilities.

Take a well-deserved break at the jagalma-dang (pebble beach) or at the observation area along the way. As a welcome bonus, the Igidae Coastal Walk is a wonderful alternative destination to view the annual fireworks that light up the night sky every late October over beautiful Gwangalli Beach and the surrounding environment.

 

Image: Kenneth May/Instagram @busangroundfish

Image: Kenneth May/Instagram @busangroundfish

How to get there: Kyungsung University/Pukyong National University Station (Metro line 2), exit 3. Cross the street and take buses 22, 24 or 27 at the stop near Paris Baguette. Get off at the Igidae entrance (이기대입구) stop. Walk ahead through the entrance or enter the Igidae Coastal Walk from the Oruykdo Islands stop.

Lead Image: Kenneth May/Instagram @busangroundfish

Dynamic Busan Staffhttp://dynamic.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Local Destinations

Busan Plans to Register Samrak Ecological Park as City’s First Regional Garden

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced yesterday that it is planning to register the entire Nakdong River Samrak Ecological Park as the city’s first regional...
Read more
Travel

No International Flights Have Resumed at Gimhae International Airport

Haps Staff -
The unprecedented shutdown of Gimhae International Airport will likely continue into next month as no airlines have announced plans to resume flights.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Jinyangho Zoo in Jinhae Temporarily Closes

Haps Staff -
Jinyangho Zoo in Jinju-si, Gyeongsangnam-do, has temporarily closed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Read more
Local Destinations

Tourists Wouldn’t Stop Coming to See the Yuchae Flowers, So Busan City Destroyed Them

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan decided to destroy the popular yuchae flowers at Daejeo Ecological Park to prevent the spread of COVID-19 after citizens ignored repeated warnings to stay away.
Read more
Travel

Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival Postponed

Haps Staff -
The Hadong Wild Tea Culture Festival Organizing Committee announced that the 24th edition of the scheduled to be held in Hawha-gun and Akyang-myeon, in Hadong-gun, from May 1 to 4 will be postponed.
Read more
Travel

Busan to Expand its Walking Tours This Year

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan will expand its walking tours of the city after last year's test pilot of the project was deemed a success.
Read more

The Latest

Seoul Jazz Festival Postpones May Event

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The 2020 Seoul Jazz Festival has postponed its event which was scheduled for May 23rd and 24th.
Read more

KFC Introduces its Dunkin’ Donuts and Fried Chicken Sandwich

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
KFC and Dunkin' Donuts have teamed up for a unique menu item that has garnered plenty of attention of foodies around the world.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Enjoy a Walkabout this Spring Along the Igidae Coastal Walk

Local Destinations Dynamic Busan Staff -
The Igidae Coastal Walk features 4.7 kilometers stretching from Igidae Dongsaengmal to Oryukdo Sunrise Park.
Read more

7 and-9-Year-Old Brothers Arriving From US Test Positive for Coronavirus in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
While no cases of community transmission were reported yesterday for the 23rd straight day, the city of Busan confirmed two new COVID-19 cases from 7 and 9-year-old brothers who arrived from the US. 
Read more

Check Out the Best BTS Concerts for Free This Weekend on YouTube

KPop Haps Staff -
Big Hit Entertainment, the management agency for top Korean K-pop stars BTS, has announced that they will stream the best live concerts from the group since 2014 for free on YouTube this weekend.
Read more

Korean Raspberries Make Their Spring Appearance at Grocery Stores

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Fresh Korean raspberries are currently in season and have begun to pop up at grocery stores and fruit stands around Busan.
Read more
Busan
overcast clouds
8.9 ° C
11 °
8 °
65 %
0.5kmh
100 %
Wed
12 °
Thu
14 °
Fri
15 °
Sat
16 °
Sun
14 °

Dine & Drink

KFC Introduces its Dunkin’ Donuts and Fried Chicken Sandwich

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
KFC and Dunkin' Donuts have teamed up for a unique menu item that has garnered plenty of attention of foodies around the world.
Read more

Korean Raspberries Make Their Spring Appearance at Grocery Stores

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Fresh Korean raspberries are currently in season and have begun to pop up at grocery stores and fruit stands around Busan.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: Geodae Gomtang in Marine City

Dine & Drink Sia Lee -
On a recent trip to Haeundae, my dining partner and I decided to try Geodae Gomtang located at Benecity-Venezia in Marine City, which I'd heard is a food blogger's favorite in Busan.
Read more

HQ Offering “Beer Can Chicken” Special This Tuesday Night

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar continues to roll out unique offerings this month, and tomorrow night's "Beer Can Chicken" platters are sure to be a hit.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea