Busan Destinations: Enjoy Autumn Colors at Busan City Hall Plaza

Busan City Hall’s outdoor greening plaza has been transformed into colorful autumn leaves and is used as a place where citizens can enjoy the mood of autumn.

The City Hall Plaza was established in 1999 when City Hall was relocated, and currently, there are 8,800 square meters of green space and 2,400 trees of trees, and each tree is old and elegant.

Especially at this time, deciduous trees such as zelkova provide a romantic fall atmosphere with the beautiful colors and smells of autumn.

The park is well-equipped with children’s playground facilities is easily accessible by transportation.

In addition, more than 1,700 ornamental cabbages are planted in 120 flower pots according to the season at the back gate of City Hall and the greenery square.

On Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays, the city hall outdoor parking lot is open to the public for free.