Image: City of Busan
Busan Destinations: Feel the Atmosphere of Autumn at Haeundae Arboretum

Haps Staff

A theme garden for autumn has been built at the Haeundae Arboretum and Dead Tree Vine Botanical Garden.

Under the theme of ‘Autumn, Trees, Forests and People’, it was created to provide visitors with a unique landscape where they can feel the atmosphere of autumn.

Visitors can see about 17,000 beautiful autumn flowers, including pampas grass, evergold, chrysanthemum, pine needles, and geraniums at the entrance, and cosmos in full bloom after sowing in May at the Autumn Garden.

In addition, ‘Haeundae Arboretum with Good People, Trees, and Forests’ has also been installed, a photo zone made with gradation letters, where you can enjoy the arboretum while taking certified photos.

Anyone wishing to visit the arboretum is free to visit, and it is open every Tuesday to Sunday from 9 am to 5 pm.

“Since the temporary opening in May, many family visitors come to enjoy the arboretum with their children every weekend,” said Sun-Yeol Lee, head of the Blue City Planting Project.  

Busan Destinations: Here's How to Take the Free Shuttle Bus Service to Haeundae Arboretum for Visitors

