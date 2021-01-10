Busan Destinations: First Designations of National Forest Cultural Assets

Busan Metropolitan City announced that the pagoda tree (2020-0008) at Saemteo Park in Saha-gu and artillery unit and carriage drive (2020-0009) in Oiyangpo Village on Gadeokdo Island have been designated as ‘National Forest Cultural Assets’ by the Korean Forest Service.

The Korean Forest Service designates ‘National Forest Cultural Assets’ every year to manage after conducting on-site research and property value evaluations on forests, trees, natural species, and modern heritages which have forest-related ecological, scenic, and sentimental preservation value.

There have been no previously designated national forest cultural assets in the Busan area. Therefore, the city government has been making an effort to uncover them since March. As a result, two of the city’s assets among the 12 designations made nationwide this year have been designated as National Forest Cultural Assets in Busan.

The pagoda tree at Saemteo Park is a 650-year-old tree and has been the village’s guardian tree. Saha-gu restored the traditional washing area and Tongsaem (Sweet Water Spring) under the tree and created Saemteo Park surrounding the area of the pagoda tree to preserve it. With its history and ecological environment, Saha-gu’s effort has been highly appreciated for its revival of the residential community.

The artillery unit and carriage drive in Oiyangpo Village on Gadeokdo Island were built to transport military supplies during Japan’s occupation. Although it has a painful history, it was selected as a ‘National Forest Cultural Asset’ because its stonework technique and mountain road construction method during the period of Japanese occupation have outstanding value to be preserved and studied.

The city government will continuously seek to discover forest cultural assets in the city, study their value, and make preservation plans so future generations can enjoy them too.