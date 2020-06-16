Busan Destinations: Four Must-Visit Places to See this Summer

After being cooped up for months due to coronavirus, many people are looking to get outdoors and explore before the summer heat and rains return.

If you’re also keen to take some great photos, you can try the sunset with the backdrop of a beach, by the pier with city lights and the Diamond bridge, and also by a popular film set spot where a famous TV show called ‘Dream’ was filmed.

Here are four recommended places around Busan to check out this summer.

Dadaepo Beach

Located at the estuary of the Nakdonggang River and just eight kilometers from downtown, Dadaepo Beach is a great place to chill out and have a picnic, collect a few seashells and go for a swim in the shallow surf. Just up the river is one of the best places in Korea to check out migratory birds chilling in the marshes. At just under a kilometer long, it is beautiful but little-known to foreigners because of how far away it is from the city center.

To get there: Take bus number 2 or 98 from Busan Station or get off the subway at Sinpyeong

Gamcheon Cultural Village

This Village, which was the site of residence of the refugees during the Korean War, began to call attention when the students of Dong-A University drew murals in the Village as a part of their voluntary service activities in 2008. Busan City and Saha-gu began to imbue breath of life into the Village by installing works of art and drawing murals in the intricately intertwined narrow alleyways in 2009. Village art projects, contents convergence type tourism cooperation projects, and hillside and mountainside Renaissance projects were executed.

Photograph and graffiti galleries, small scale museums, Haneul Maru, House of Darkness (for observation of the constellation), cafés and restaurants, and alleyway tourist information booths were installed in the houses that were not occupied.

To get there: Take Subway Line 1 to Toseong Station, exit 6. At the intersection, turn right at the corner and walk straight to the hospital bus stop and take either Bus 2 or 2-2.

The Bay 101

Located in Haeundae, The Bay 101 has become one of the spots in the city to enjoy the cool breeze and marvel at the spectacular night view of Marine City.

Enjoy some fish and chips, sip on a coffee or beer and take a late night stroll at the nearby Dongbaek Island Park.

To get there: Take Subway line 2 to Dongbaek Station, exit 1. You can walk straight to the main road about 10 minutes and it is across the street from the Westin Chosun Hotel.

Chooksung Cathedral

Located in Gijang amongst the blue seas and coastal rocks, this building stands out amongst the coastal fishing village nearby.

Though it is actually not a religious facility, this cathedral was used as the filming set for the popular Korean drama ‘Dream’ in 2009 which starred Ju Jin-mo, Kim Bum and Son Dam-bi.

It has become a popular photograph site for couples and weddings due to its unique location though the structure has raised controversy over the years as being ‘illegal’ by locals.

To get there: Take bus 1003 to Gijang Simya by the Gijang Catholic Church and transfer to local bus 6 to the end of the line. It may be easier to take a taxi and say “죽성성당드림세트장”