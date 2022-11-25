Busan Destinations: Gamcheon House Lantern Exhibition

Gamcheon Culture Village is becoming a hot spot at night as the ‘Gamcheon House Lantern Exhibition’ runs until the 25th of December.

The Gamcheon House Lantern Exhibition is an event in which 8,000 lanterns light up the village for two months, from the main entrance of the village to the lower village, across the buildings.

This event is held following the Gamcheon Culture Village Alley Festival held on the 28th and 29th of last month under the theme of ‘2022 Sea of Light, Gamcheon’.

A different picture is drawn on each of the 8,000 lanterns, which were made by 27 local organizations, visitors, and residents, including Busan Arts High School, which participated in the alley festival last month.

The lantern lights turn on at 5 p.m. and turn off at 9 p.m. daily.

However, the Sky Observatory, which overlooks the village, has maintained its 6 p.m. closing time and the exhibition hall is also closed at the same time.

During the event, some exhibition halls, souvenir shops, and grocery stores flexibly adjust their operating hours depending on the number of tourists visiting that day.

For this reason, the best time to visit Gamcheon Culture Village under the stars is to visit it around 5 pm as the average sunset time in winter is around 5:10.

Foreign tourists have especially spent a lot of time taking pictures in front of the mural of Jungkook and Jimin, members of BTS and natives of Busan.