Busan Destinations: Geumjeong Mountain Fortress

Completed in the 29th year (1702) of the reign of King Sukjong the fortress is 17,377m long, and 1.5m~3m high; it is the largest fortress in Korea. The inner and outer walls were mainly built of natural stones. Where there were weaker portions, the Koreans reinforced the structure with large hand-carved stone blocks. The walls were about 17 kilometers in length and from 1.5 meters to 3 meters in height. The area surrounded by the fortress is about 8.2 square kilometers.

The construction of the fortress began in 1701 at the recommendation of Jo Tae-dong, the Governor of Gyeongsang-do province, of which Busan was and is a part, and was completed a year later. In 1707, the walls were built around the main structure of the fortress. It eventually fell to disuse due to the difficulty of maintaining such a large perimeter. After lying empty for a century, it was repaired in 1807, the seventh year of the reign of King Sunjo.

Address: Cheongnyong-dong, Geumjeong-gu, Busan, Korea

Tel: 051-519-4081

Web: geumjeong.go.kr

Opening Hours: 08:30 ~ 17:30