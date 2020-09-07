TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Geumjeong Mountain Fortress

Haps Staff

Completed in the 29th year (1702) of the reign of King Sukjong the fortress is 17,377m long, and 1.5m~3m high; it is the largest fortress in Korea. The inner and outer walls were mainly built of natural stones. Where there were weaker portions, the Koreans reinforced the structure with large hand-carved stone blocks. The walls were about 17 kilometers in length and from 1.5 meters to 3 meters in height. The area surrounded by the fortress is about 8.2 square kilometers.

The construction of the fortress began in 1701 at the recommendation of Jo Tae-dong, the Governor of Gyeongsang-do province, of which Busan was and is a part, and was completed a year later. In 1707, the walls were built around the main structure of the fortress. It eventually fell to disuse due to the difficulty of maintaining such a large perimeter. After lying empty for a century, it was repaired in 1807, the seventh year of the reign of King Sunjo.

Address: Cheongnyong-dong, Geumjeong-gu, Busan, Korea
Tel: 051-519-4081
Web: geumjeong.go.kr
Opening Hours: 08:30 ~ 17:30

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Cheonmasan Mountain Observatory

Dynamic Busan Staff -
The park and observatory, built on the summit of Cheonmasan Mountain, offers a great place to feel one with the sky and to see much of Busan, especially at night.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: 5 Fun Things to Do in Busan Citizen’s Park

Haps Staff -
Busan's largest park has plenty of things to do to keep you occupied for hours on end. Here's five options to get you started.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Ibagu-gil (Story Road)

Dynamic Busan Staff -
One of the city's oldest and charming areas, Ibagu offers a look at Busan the way it used to be.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Busan X The Sky Observatory

Haps Staff -
Pulmuone Food & Culture opened the ‘Busan X the SKY’ observatory at the LCT Landmark Tower on July 17th.
Read more
Attractions

Busan Destinations: Chinatown

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Chinatown is a diverse area of the city with ethnic foods and currency exchanges available on every corner.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Three Valleys to Cool Down from the Heat

Dynamic Busan Staff -
You may be surprised to find out there are quite a few cool places in close proximity to the city center.
Read more

The Latest

G-STAR Announces it Will Be Held Online This Year

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The Korean Game Industry Association announced that G-STAR, Busan's representative MICE event, will be held online this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Read more

Typhoon Haishen: What Happened in Busan

Busan News BeFM News -
Here's what happened around the city yesterday according to local media reports including BeFM News.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Geumjeong Mountain Fortress

Local Destinations Haps Staff -
Completed in the 29th year (1702) of the reign of King Sukjong the fortress is 17,377m long, and 1.5m~3m high; it is the largest fortress in Korea.
Read more

Eat Like a Local: 20 Years of Tradition – Busan Milmyeon in Suyeong-gu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
One of Busan's representative foods, Milmyeon (wheat noodles) has a long history, and of course, there are many famous restaurants for it in Busan. Among them, Busan Milmyeon is at the top of the list.
Read more

Lotte Department Store Ups its Non-Contact Shopping Options

Shopping, Home & Living Haps Staff -
Lotte Department Store's in Busan are gearing up for the Chuseok holidays by offering more "stay at home" shopping options as customers may feel the reluctance to visit brick and mortar stores during the coronavirus measures enacted around the city.
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
23 ° C
23 °
23 °
78 %
3.6kmh
75 %
Tue
26 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
26 °
Fri
24 °
Sat
25 °

Dine & Drink

Eat Like a Local: 20 Years of Tradition – Busan Milmyeon in Suyeong-gu

Dine & Drink Yoona Kang -
One of Busan's representative foods, Milmyeon (wheat noodles) has a long history, and of course, there are many famous restaurants for it in Busan. Among them, Busan Milmyeon is at the top of the list.
Read more

Cinnabon Opens in Marine City

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Cinnabon has recently opened a new mall-type location in Marine City's Homeplus.
Read more

Beer Shop Serving Up Tasty Pastrami Sandwiches and Brisket This Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
This Sunday, Beer Shop welcomes Andrew Bencivenga of Galmegi PNU, or as he refers to himself "The Sandwich King Of Busan".
Read more

Gavi Announces New Fall Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Gavi Wine Restaurant in Haeundae has announced its new specials for fall.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea