Busan Destinations: Geumjeongsan Mountain and Geumgang Park Ropeway

For those who love the mountains in summer, Geumgang Park Ropeway is a wise choice.

Built in 1966, the vintage cable cars travel 1.26 kilometers to the top of the 540-meter tall mountain ridge. The cars travel slow enough that the passengers can enjoy the lush mountain face, bright downtown lights and if they’re lucky, even catch a glimpse of the Haeundae seashore.

After disembarking, a short walk will lead visitors to the south gate of Geumjeongsanseong Fortress. If you have the time, why not take a relaxing stroll among the greenery and fortress? Cable car tickets for adults and teenagers are 9,000 won for round-trip tickets and 6,000 won for one-way tickets.

Operation may be suspended or changed due to inclement weather or the health and safety of staff and passengers.

Park Information

Address: 155, Ujangchun-ro, Dongnae-gu

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. from April to November. Closed Mondays.