Gwangalli’s Popular Eobang Festival Returns this Weekend

The always-popular Gwangalli Fishing Village Festival, highlighting the local fishing village culture of the Joseon Dynasty era, returns to the beach from May 10 to 12.

Fishnet pulling is always a popular interactive event, as is the barehanded live fish catching and a special performance of jindueohwa, a reenactment of a traditional fishing process where torches were used for fishing at night.

Other attractions include traditional folk dances, parades, choral performances and a raw fish culinary contest.

There will also be a special drone performance on Friday night.

Event Information

Period: Friday, May 10 – Sunday, May 12

Venue: Gwangalli Beach

Website: www.suyeong.go.kr/eobang

How to get there: Gwangan Station (Metro line 2), exits 3 or 5. Walk 10 minutes toward the beach.

Note: Schedules and programs can be found closer to festival dates