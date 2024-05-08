Arts & Culture

Gwangalli’s Popular Eobang Festival Returns this Weekend

By Haps Staff

The always-popular Gwangalli Fishing Village Festival, highlighting the local fishing village culture of the Joseon Dynasty era, returns to the beach from May 10 to 12.

Fishnet pulling is always a popular interactive event, as is the barehanded live fish catching and a special performance of jindueohwa, a reenactment of a traditional fishing process where torches were used for fishing at night.

Other attractions include traditional folk dances, parades, choral performances and a raw fish culinary contest.

There will also be a special drone performance on Friday night.

Event Information

Period: Friday, May 10 – Sunday, May 12

Venue: Gwangalli Beach

Website: www.suyeong.go.kr/eobang

How to get there: Gwangan Station (Metro line 2), exits 3 or 5. Walk 10 minutes toward the beach.

Note: Schedules and programs can be found closer to festival dates

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Related Articles

Matthew Bourne’s “Romeo and Juliet” to Run in Busan May 23-26

Art Busan 2024 Opens on the 9th

What’s On in Busan: May 6 – May 12

What’s On in Busan This Weekend

What Events to Check Out This Children’s Day

Over 30 Events in Busan to Look Forward to This May

The Latest

Taiwanese Make Up Largest Percentage of Visitors to Busan in Q1

Korea Destinations: Car-free Sunday’s Jamsu Bridge Tubeok Tubeok Festival

Maifest Event in Namhae Deemed a Big Success

New Hotels to Open in Haeundae This Summer

올해 부산 뉴질랜드 와인 페스티벌에서 만나볼 수 있는 와인은?

‘Visiting Forest Healing’ Programs to Be Run in Jinju

Busan
clear sky
19 ° C
19 °
19 °
59 %
6.7kmh
0 %
Thu
18 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
20 °
Mon
20 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 