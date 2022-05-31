Busan Destinations: Haeundae Arboretum Rose Garden and Herb Road

The Busan Blue City Planting Office has completed the maintenance of the rose garden and herb road at the Haeundae Arboretum.

This is to welcome visitors to Haeundae Arboretum to see the roses which started blooming in May and are expected to be in full bloom this weekend.

The rose garden is located in the center of Haeundae Arboretum, and the business office has completed maintenance to welcome visitors by planting an additional 1,700 roses here.

Currently, there are 31,000 roses of 132 varieties in the rose garden.

In addition, the office has also developed a 450-meter-long herb road behind the rose garden. By planting an additional 10,000 herbs, it added to the attraction of visitors along with the rose garden. There are 20,000 herb plants of 20 species on the Herb Road, so you can smell and touch them.

31,000 summer flowers such as poppy, lily-of-the-valley, and petunia were directly planted at the entrance plaza and around the entrance of Haeundae Arboretum, and crafts such as insects and sotdae made from natural products of the arboretum were also installed.