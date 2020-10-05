Image: Haeundae Blue 1/Haeundae Blue Line Park
Busan Destinations: All Aboard! Haeundae Beach Train Set to Make Its Debut Tomorrow

Haps Staff

Haeundae Beach Train which will connect Mipo, Cheongsapo, and Songjeong will begin operations from tomorrow.

The train is the city’s newest tourist attraction that runs 4.8-kilometers at the eco-friendly Haeundae Blue Line Park along the abandoned site of the old Donghae Nambu Line and lets riders enjoy spectacular coastal views of East Busan.

With stunning views of the East Sea, the original Donghae Nambu Line was built to transport resources during the Japanese occupation. It also preserves the Sampo Coastal Road that connects Haeundae to Songjeong Beach.

It is the first eco-friendly train that uses battery charging in Korea and will drive at an average speed of 15km/hr.

What to Expect

The train ride will take approximately 50 minutes from Haeundae to Songjeong via Cheongsapo. The service will run every 30 minutes on weekdays and every 15 minutes on weekends and during peak season.

For tickets, a single ride ticket will cost 7,000 won or 10,000 won for a round trip ticket. For 13,000 won, you can get a six trip ticket.

On weekdays, Haeundae-gu residents can get a 30% discount, while other Busan citizens can get a 10% discount.

Haeundae-gu residents can also get a 10% discount on weekends.

Train Schedule

September – October: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

November – March: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

April – June: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

July – August: 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets:

Unmanned Ticket Locations

Mipo Station — (Inside the Station)
Dalmaji Tunnel
Cheongsapo
Daritdol Observatory
Gudeokpo
Songjeong

Internet Reservations

 

blank
