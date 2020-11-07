Busan Destinations: Haeundae-gu Begins “Suyeong River Cruise”

A cruise on the Suyeong River that provides beautiful day and night views of the city has opened in Busan.

Haeundae-gu office announced that “Suyeong River Cruise” operations have begun yesterday.

The cruise will operate eight times a day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

River Cruise was promoted through the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism for ‘Special Tourism Zone Activation Project’ to promote Suyeong River tourism resources.

With the investment of 1.2 billion won in national expenditure, from June of last year, the infrastructure was built, including installing lights along the Suyeong River, the selection of cruise operators, and the creation of a dock and ticket office.

The River Cruise takes passengers on a 50-minute course that departs from Haeundae APEC Naru Park with 20 passengers, turns around at the Gwajeong bridge on Suyeong River, passes through Millak Waterfront Park, and returns to APEC Naru Park.

River Cruise Information

Operating Times: 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm, 8 pm, 9 pm, 10 pm

Price: (Depends on the time of day)

Adults: 25,000 won to 30,000 won

Youth: 20,000 won to 25,000 won (8 to 19 years old)

Children: 15,000 won to 20,000 won (4 to 7 years old)