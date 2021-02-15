Busan Destinations: Haeundae Light Festival to Begin Tonight

The Haeundae Light Festival, delayed by COVID-19 measures, will begin tonight according to the district.

The festival will begin tonight and last until the 29th of March and will run from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Sculptures along Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, and Haeundae Market will be lit up for the 7th edition of the festival.

To enter, 60 quarantine personnel will be dispatched to take QR codes and temperature checks, as well as minimize the number of people that can view at once.

The district initially was going to allow the viewing for two hours nightly but changed its mind after the city lowered the social distancing measures from today.

They may, however, adjust the times if the social distancing levels rise over 2.

The festival was initially scheduled from November 28 to February 14th but was postponed due to COVID-19 measures.

The district also faced criticism as the 780 million won budget for the festival seemed wasted after the postponement of the festival for two months.