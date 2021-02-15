TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Haeundae Light Festival to Begin Tonight

Haps Staff

The Haeundae Light Festival, delayed by COVID-19 measures, will begin tonight according to the district.

The festival will begin tonight and last until the 29th of March and will run from 6:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Sculptures along Haeundae Beach, Gunam-ro, and Haeundae Market will be lit up for the 7th edition of the festival.

To enter, 60 quarantine personnel will be dispatched to take QR codes and temperature checks, as well as minimize the number of people that can view at once.

The district initially was going to allow the viewing for two hours nightly but changed its mind after the city lowered the social distancing measures from today.

They may, however, adjust the times if the social distancing levels rise over 2.

The festival was initially scheduled from November 28 to February 14th but was postponed due to COVID-19 measures.

The district also faced criticism as the 780 million won budget for the festival seemed wasted after the postponement of the festival for two months.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Attractions

Busan Destinations: Taejeongdae

Haps Staff -
Located on the island of Yeongdo-gu, Taejongdae is a scenic park with great views from cliffs facing the sea.
Read more
Local Destinations

Haeundae’s Garosu-gil Selected as the Best for “Green City Excellence”

Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu's Garosu-gil was selected as the Grand Prize winner in the 2020 Green City Best Practices Contest hosted by the Korea Forest Service.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Dongcheon Ginkgo Tree Street

Dynamic Busan Staff -
Ginkgo trees serve as a natural separation between Jeonpo-dong (neighborhood) and Seomyeon along this busy street. In total, 740 meters encompass Dongcheon Ginkgo Tree Street, which begins at the Seomyeon NC Department Store and ends at Gyeongnam Technical High School.
Read more
Local Destinations

65% Approve of Opening a Walkway on Gwangan Bridge

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan is continuing to promote a project to build a pedestrian-only road for citizens and tourists to walk along the Gwangan Bridge. 
Read more
Local Destinations

Eight Busan Tourist Sites Selected in 2021 Top Korea Destinations List

Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has selected its top 100 destinations for people to visit in 2021, with Busan getting eight nominations, its highest since 2013.
Read more
Local Destinations

Haeundae-gu Wants to Change Haeridan-gil Into a Walking Street

Haps Staff -
Haeundae-gu Office has announced that it intends to make Haeridan-gil into a pedestrian-friendly walking street along seven sections of the district.
Read more

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
11 ° C
11 °
11 °
22 %
8.8kmh
20 %
Mon
9 °
Tue
8 °
Wed
-1 °
Thu
2 °
Fri
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 