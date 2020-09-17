Busan Destinations: Haeundae Market

Haeundae is best known as Busan’s most famous tourism spot, full of modern skyscrapers, a sprawling beach and lots and lots of people from around the world.But, it’s still also home to many locals.

To get a taste of that local scene, be sure to check out Haeundae Market.

Located on the left side of Gunam-ro, the big pedestrian road leading to Haeundae Beach, one can easily find this market’s entrance.

The signature seafood specialty here is grilled jangeo (sea eel). Many restaurants offering grilled sea eel have called Haeundae Market home for a long time. For folks looking for something a little more snack-centric, tteokbokki (rice cakes and fish cakes in a hot and spicy sauce) and kalguksu (hand-made noodle soup) are also prominently featured in the market area.

Most restaurants offer menus in several languages, including English, Chinese and Japanese, meaning Haeundae Market is definitely a place first-time tourists can explore without fear.

How to get there: Haeundae Station (Metro line 2), exit 3. Walk toward the beach for about 400 meters and find the market entrance on the left.