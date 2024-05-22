Busan Destinations: Haeundae Sand Festival Returns this Weekend

The 2024 Haeundae Sand Festival, the only eco-friendly exhibition based on the sand in Korea, will be held at Haeundae Beach and Haeundae Square at Gunam-ro from May 24 to May 27 under the theme of “World Art Museum Tour”.

Various programs will be operated, including sand works and flower farmhouse flower exhibitions, which will run until June 9.

At the opening ceremony held at 7 p.m. on the 24th, the first day of the festival, a 10-minute maritime fireworks show will be held along with musical performances.

On the 25th, a DJ Dance Party will also be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a Glocal Street Dance event will be held on Gunam-ro on Saturday at 6 p.m. and Sunday at 7 p.m.

Overseas artists from the United States, Canada, and China will participate in the sand festival and present unique sand works.

Event Information

Period: May 24 – May 27, 2024

The sand sculptures and flower carpet will be displayed until June 9

Venue: Haeundae Beach, around Haeundae Square

Hosted by: Haeundae-gu Office

