Busan Destinations: Haeundae Sand Festival Returns this Weekend

Haps Staff

The 2023 Haeundae Sand Festival, the only eco-friendly exhibition based on the sand in Korea, will be held at Haeundae Beach and Haeundae Square at Gunam-ro from May 19 to May 22 under the theme of “Expo Sand Ocean Toward the Future 2030”.

Various programs will be operated, including sand works and flower farmhouse flower exhibitions, which will run until June 6.

Event Information

Period: May 19 – May 22, 2023

The sand sculptures and flower carpet will be displayed until June 6

Venue: Haeundae Beach, around Haeundae Square

Hosted by: Haeundae-gu Office

Website

