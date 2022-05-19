Busan Destinations: Haeundae Sand Festival Returns this Weekend

The 2022 Haeundae Sand Festival, the only eco-friendly exhibition based on sand in Korea, will be held at Haeundae Beach and Haeundae Square at Gunam-ro from May 20 to May 23, 2022 under the theme of “World Travel with Sand”.
Various programs will be operated, including sand works containing world landmarks and flower farmhouse flower exhibitions, and sand works and flower exhibitions will run until June 6.
Event Information
Period: May 20 – May 23, 2022
The sand sculptures and flower carpet will be displayed until June 6, 2022
Venue: Haeundae Beach, around Haeundae Square
Hosted by: Haeundae-gu Office