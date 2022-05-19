TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Haeundae Sand Festival Returns this Weekend

Haps Staff

The 2022 Haeundae Sand Festival, the only eco-friendly exhibition based on sand in Korea, will be held at Haeundae Beach and Haeundae Square at Gunam-ro from May 20 to May 23, 2022 under the theme of “World Travel with Sand”.

Various programs will be operated, including sand works containing world landmarks and flower farmhouse flower exhibitions, and sand works and flower exhibitions will run until June 6.

Event Information

Period: May 20 – May 23, 2022

The sand sculptures and flower carpet will be displayed until June 6, 2022

Venue: Haeundae Beach, around Haeundae Square

Hosted by: Haeundae-gu Office

Website

