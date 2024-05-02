Busan Destinations: Enjoy a Spring Picnic at Busan Citizens Park

As spring kicks into full gear and the temperatures rise, how about heading out for a great picnic at Busan Citizens Park?

With the city as a backdrop, the park has some breathtaking views at dusk that rival any in the city.

The park boasts over one million trees, including 97 different species, and is a perfect place for a romantic picnic or a family outing.

Taking a stroll around the massive park, the former Camp Hialeah still has some barracks that have been transformed into museums while remnants of the old camp are still in place.

With five themes and 29 attractions, the park was a racetrack during the Japanese colonial era, and after the independence of Korea, it became a U.S. military base, Camp Hialeah.

In 2010, the area was returned to the Korean government, and then control was transferred to the city.

Address: 73 Simingonghan-ro, Beomjeon-dong, Busanjin-gu, Busan, Korea

Tel: 051-850-6000

Web: www.citizenpark.or.kr

Opening Hours: Daily 05:00 ~ 23:00