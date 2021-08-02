Busan Destinations: Here’s How to Take the Free Shuttle Bus Service to Haeundae Arboretum for Visitors

The Busan Differently Abled Federation is operating a free shuttle bus between Banyeo Agricultural Market Station on Metro Line 4 and Haeundae Arboretum for the convenience of visitors of the Haeundae Arboretum.

The Haeundae Arboretum, built on a former landfill site in Seokdae-dong, Haeundae-gu, was partially opened to the public on May 20, 2021, as the first phase of its construction has been completed.

It becomes one of the attractions in the east Busan area as the number of visitors recently reached approximately 1,500 on weekdays and 8,000 to 15,000 on weekends.

The arboretum is located about 1.5km walking distance from public transportation. Therefore, the Busan Differently Abled Federation began a free shuttle bus service for the convenience of visitors. The shuttle bus is equipped with wheelchair access.

The shuttle bus runs between Exit 1 at Banyeo Agricultural Market Station on Metro Line 4 and the Haeundae Arboretum according to the following schedules.

Banyeo Agricultural Market Station from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. every hour

Haeundae Arboretum from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 30 minute of every hour

There is no operation on Mondays and Fridays.

About 456,000 square meters of the arboretum has been partially opened and includes a healing forest with 190,000 trees, a parking lot with a capacity of 655, benches, and a small zoo with donkeys, goats, and lambs. It is open to the public from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Haeundae Arboretum

Location: Around 391-1 beonji Seokdae-dong, Haeundae-gu

Busan Differently Abled Federation — 051-863-0650