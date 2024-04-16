Busan Destinations: Hot Spots For Out-of-Town Koreans in the City

According to recent data from the Busan Research Institute’s Digital City Information Center, spring brings a surge of visitors from around the country to Busan.

So where are the hot spots for out-of-town Koreans?

Weekend Escapes: Gijang-eup Tops the List

During weekends, Gijang-eup emerges as the go-to destination, attracting an average of 9,520 visitors per day.

Families, in particular, frequent this area for its array of recreational and amusement facilities, including outlets, theme parks, resorts, and hotels.

Following closely behind are Haeundae’s Woo 1-dong and Jwa 1-dong, both boasting popular attractions like Haeundae Beach, Dongbaek Island, and Haeundae Blue Line Park Mipo Station.

Weekday Hubs: Business and Leisure Blend

On weekdays, visitors flock to Busan for various purposes, blending business and leisure seamlessly.

Daejeo 2-dong emerges as a weekday hotspot, housing Gimhae Airport and Seobusan Distribution Complex, catering to both business travelers and leisure seekers.

Regional Trends: Gyeongnam Leads the Way

Gyeongnam regions, including Gimhae, Yangsan, Jinhae, and Geoje, dominate the visitor influx.

Residents from these areas adjacent to Busan frequent leisure and park facilities in Noksan-dong or Jeonggwan-eup, contributing significantly to Busan’s tourism landscape.

Age Preferences: Catering to Every Taste

Preferences vary by age group, with visitors in their 20s favoring busy shopping and leisure hubs like Seomyeon, Haeundae, and Gwangalli.

In contrast, those in their 30s and older opt for Gijang-eup and Haeundae, seeking recreational opportunities perfect for family outings.