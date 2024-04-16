Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Hot Spots For Out-of-Town Koreans in the City

By hapsadmin

According to recent data from the Busan Research Institute’s Digital City Information Center, spring brings a surge of visitors from around the country to Busan.

So where are the hot spots for out-of-town Koreans?

Ananti Cove, Gijang

Weekend Escapes: Gijang-eup Tops the List

During weekends, Gijang-eup emerges as the go-to destination, attracting an average of 9,520 visitors per day.

Families, in particular, frequent this area for its array of recreational and amusement facilities, including outlets, theme parks, resorts, and hotels.

Following closely behind are Haeundae’s Woo 1-dong and Jwa 1-dong, both boasting popular attractions like Haeundae Beach, Dongbaek Island, and Haeundae Blue Line Park Mipo Station.

Weekday Hubs: Business and Leisure Blend

On weekdays, visitors flock to Busan for various purposes, blending business and leisure seamlessly.

Daejeo 2-dong emerges as a weekday hotspot, housing Gimhae Airport and Seobusan Distribution Complex, catering to both business travelers and leisure seekers.

Regional Trends: Gyeongnam Leads the Way

Gyeongnam regions, including Gimhae, Yangsan, Jinhae, and Geoje, dominate the visitor influx.

Residents from these areas adjacent to Busan frequent leisure and park facilities in Noksan-dong or Jeonggwan-eup, contributing significantly to Busan’s tourism landscape.

Age Preferences: Catering to Every Taste

Preferences vary by age group, with visitors in their 20s favoring busy shopping and leisure hubs like Seomyeon, Haeundae, and Gwangalli.

In contrast, those in their 30s and older opt for Gijang-eup and Haeundae, seeking recreational opportunities perfect for family outings.

hapsadmin
hapsadmin

Related Articles

Busan Destinations: Yuchae Flowers in Full Bloom at Daejeo Ecological Park

Haewol Observatory to Open in Haeundae in June

Busan Destinations: Nam-gu to Start ‘UN Me Oryukdo Tour Bus’ on April 6

Busan Destinations: Popular Hotspots Around the City in Spring

Here’s What’s Happening at This Weekend’s Nakdonggang Riverside Cherry Blossom Festival

Busan Destinations: Tulips in Bloom at Jwagwangcheon Trail

The Latest

Enjoy a Refreshing Spring Meal at Damoim

Magic Circus

First Round of Busan One Asia Festival Tickets to Go On Sale Friday

Heineken Turns Laundromats Into 24-hour Sports Bars in South Korea for UEFA Champions League

Hamwol Pet Park In Ulsan to Close July 1

Mayor Park Meets With the Korea-Japan Friendship Kyoto Prefecture Assembly Member Association

Busan
clear sky
12 ° C
12 °
12 °
76 %
1kmh
0 %
Tue
15 °
Wed
18 °
Thu
20 °
Fri
20 °
Sat
17 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

About Us | Advertise 
©2024 Haps Korea Magazine 