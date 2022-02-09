Image: Hwamyeong Arboretum website
TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Hwamyeong Arboretum

Haps Staff

Opened in 2013, the Hwamyeong Arboretum was built over 110,000 square meters of land in Buk-gu.

As the largest urban arboretum in Busan, the Hwamyeong Arboretum consists of 190,000 trees of 1,052 different species.  

Image: Hwamyeong Arboretum website

With a lovely variety of plants both outdoors during spring or year-round at the greenhouses, discover a splendid respite from the city next to the beautiful Geumjeong Mountain backdrop.

Various experience programs are available for free and nearly 4,000 subtropical plants are located inside the greenhouses.

Image: Hwamyeong Arboretum website

Park Information

Open: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (March to October) 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (November – February)
Entrance is possible until 1 hour before closing.

Closed:
January 1, New Year’s Day, Chuseok
Every Monday (the following day if Monday is a national holiday)

Admission & Parking: Free

Getting there:

From Hwamyeong-dong: Subway Line 2 ➜ Hwamyeong Station (Exit 6) ➜ Town Bus (No. 1, 10 minutes by bus) ➜ Flower Arboretum

From Geumjeong-gu: City Bus (No. 203, 15 minutes) to Sanseong Village➜ Village bus (No. 1, 10 minutes by bus) ➜ Flower Arboretum

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
5 ° C
5 °
3.1 °
56 %
1.5kmh
0 %
Wed
7 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
8 °
Sat
10 °
Sun
10 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 