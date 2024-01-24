Busan Destinations: Igidae Coastal Trail Turns Into a Nighttime Attraction

The Igidae Coastal Trail in Nam-gu is transforming into a captivating nighttime destination with the installation of landscape lighting.

Stretching 1,260 meters from Dongmaengmal to Eoul Madang, the trail attracts not only local residents but also tourists.

The night-time enhancements include rock lighting, overpass lighting, firefly lighting, and trail lighting, creating a beautiful night ambiance along the coastal walk.

Safety measures such as CCTV and safety bells have also been incorporated to ensure the well-being of users.

Visitors can now enjoy the scenic beauty of Igidae with the night promenade open until 10 p.m.