Busan Destinations: Ilgwang Beach

One of the two major beaches in Gyesang County, the horseshoe-shaped beach, which runs from the point where the Icheon River meets the Icheon Port to Horyeok Port, gives a warm and cozy feeling.

You can get to the seaside in 5 minutes by walking out of Exit No.1 of Donghae Line.

Ilgwang Beach, which is the background of Oh Yeongsoo’s novel ‘Seommaeu’ and the film ‘My Brother’, boasts beautiful scenery and has become a popular tourist spot in recent years for those looking to avoid the more crowded beaches.

To get there, Ilgwang Station on Donghae line, exit 1 then about 5 minutes walking to the beach and take local bus numbers 180, 182, 188 → Get off at Ilgwang Beach bus stop

