Jagalchi Market has reopened yesterday, nearly three weeks after it had been shut down.

The largest fish market in the country, it had been closed since February 23 due to the coronavirus situation in the country.

Formed in the late 19th century, Jagalchi distributes almost half of the total seafood (both dried and fresh) sold in all of Korea.

Fresh seafood caught in nearby areas such as Namhae is up for sale year-round.