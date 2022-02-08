Image: Busan Tourism Organization
Busan Destinations: Large Moon Rabbit Installed at Yongdusan Park

The Busan Tourism Organization has installed a large moon rabbit structure that lights up at night on top of Yongdusan Park to revitalize the tourism market.

The moon rabbit that lights up the night view of Yongdusan Park is displayed in the square in front of Busan Tower for all visitors and can be turned on by a big red switch also installed nearby.

Image: Busan Tourism Organization

During the Moon Rabbit event, visitors can add the Moon Rabbit as a friend on KakaoTalk and send in a wish or a photo with the structure for a chance to win Busan Tower admission tickets, coffee coupons, and tickets for nearby accommodations.

The draw for the prizes will take place on March 4th at 7 p.m. on YouTube.

The event takes place daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. until the 28th at the park though it will be closed if it rains or there are strong winds.

