Busan Destinations: Lotte World Adventure Busan Transforms Into ‘Magic Moon Forest’ for Autumn

Lotte World Adventure Busan has undergone a magical transformation, ushering in the autumn season with its ‘Magic Moon Forest’ festival, set to enchant visitors until October 22nd.

The park, adorned with colorful lights and an air of mystery, invites guests into its world of magic.

As visitors pass through the main gate, they are welcomed by Lotte World’s iconic characters, Lotty and Lori, dressed as wizards. A stunning 5-meter-high moon sculpture graces the Garden Stage, where outdoor performances take place.

Adding to the enchantment, a new performance called ‘Magic Garden Party’ unfolds the tale of darkness descending upon the Magic Forest, a fairy tale kingdom, as the magical moon turns red.

Featuring 25 actors, this interactive performance utilizes special effects, music, and costumes, offering a nightly spectacle at 8 p.m. except Tuesdays.

The park’s merchandise store, Loris Emporium, has been transformed into a mysterious magic store, offering an array of products with dreamy interiors and celestial motifs.

Visitors can enjoy 43 seasonal products, including star-shaped capes and headbands.

Additionally, the park provides experiential activities such as face painting, makeup, and caricature drawing, allowing guests to transform into fairytale characters.

Unique menu items, like magic potion juice, moon-embossed ice cream, and moon and witch-themed cotton candy, await food enthusiasts. The iconic Busan snack, seed hotteok, will also be available starting from the 25th.

Throughout September, a stamp tour on weekdays offers visitors the chance to explore the park while searching for hidden treasures.

Solving clues to discover three treasures is essential to awaken Queen Lori from her enchantment.

Collecting 6 stamps rewards participants with a souvenir badge, and the activity is open to all at the guest consultation room, free of charge.