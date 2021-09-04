Busan Destinations: Media Art Wall at Busan Eurasia Platform

The city of Busan created a media art wall on the Busan Eurasia Platform at Busan Station, the starting point connecting Asia and Europe.

The media art wall pilot program created this time was built in the world’s first asymmetrical connection type, with two towers installed next to the left and right escalators of the Busan Eurasia Platform and an LED bridge connected to the wall between the towers.

The city of Busan expects that the platform area will be transformed into a differentiated urban culture and art space that is unique to Busan as it is possible to create harmonious and creative productions with the surroundings while taking advantage of the exterior features of the Eurasia Platform.

There are 17 media art contents in total, including tourism, interactive content completed with citizen participation, seasonal content, and content centered on colorful art.

From next year, the city of Busan plans to hold a contest for media art experts and the general public to additionally capture the unique and creative side of Busan, the beginning of Eurasia.