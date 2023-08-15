Image: City of Busan
Busan Destinations: Nakdong River Ecological Park Blossoms into a Summer Flower Haven

By Haps Staff

The Nakdong River Ecological Park, stretching across Samnak, Hwamyeong, and Maek-do areas, has burst into a vibrant display of summer flowers, painting the landscape full of colors.

Dotted along the park’s paths are a tapestry of summer blooms, including the cheerful carpentry country, the elegant crape myrtle in Hwamyeong, the whimsical Cosmos, and the enchanting water above Lotus in Maek-do.

A Blossoming Extravaganza Unveiled at Nakdong River Ecological Park

Image: City of Busan

At Hwamyeong Ecological Park, a mere 1.2 km from Dongwonjingyo, stands a symphony of white tree hydrangeas that bloom elegantly along Metasequoia Road in Daecheoncheon. The park’s trails are adorned with colorful flowers, such as crape myrtle and cosmos, representing the vibrant season.

Image: City of Busan

Samnak Ecological Park greets visitors with a breathtaking spectacle along its roadsides, where cosmos and yellow cosmos unite to form a stunning canopy against the sky.

The 8th and 9th parking lots, along with the lotus marsh, offer serene views of water lilies gracefully adorning the water’s surface.

Image: City of Busan

In Maek-do Ecological Park, the ‘Hajungdo Wetland’ boasts an expansive lotus flower complex, a haven beloved by migratory birds during winter.

The complex features a walkway that brings visitors up close to the stunning lotus blooms, making for an immersive experience amidst nature’s splendor.

