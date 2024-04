Nam-gu announced that it will operate the ‘UN Me Oryukdo Tour Bus,’ connecting major tourist spots in Nam-gu, from April 6th until the end of the year.

The themed tour includes historical and cultural sites like the UN Memorial Cemetery in Korea and Oryukdo Skywalk, guided by professionals.

Operating Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays, reservations are available through the Nam-gu website.

Additional themed and seasonal tours connecting major attractions are also planned.