The Busan Tourism Organization has installed an exciting new 360-degree rotating leisure ride, the ‘Sky Swing,’ at Yongdusan Park.

The Sky Swing is a unique attraction that allows users to experience the sensation of flying.

After donning safety equipment, riders can climb onto the swing and enjoy spinning in the air.

In collaboration with a private company, the Busan Tourism Organization has installed two Sky Swing units in Yongdusan Park and plans to operate them until the end of the year.