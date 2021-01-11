TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Nurimaru and Dongbaek Island

Visitors to the city looking for a leisurely scenic walk can stroll around the lovely grounds around Dongbaek Island in Haeundae.

At one time this “island” was completely separated from the mainland by the surrounding sea. Now one end of Dongbaek Island is attached to the mainland area and is a short walk from Haeundae beach. It is a popular destination for its trekking and hiking trails.

There is a historic lighthouse as well as a 2.5 m statue of a mermaid. In clear weather, you can see the Japanese Island, Tsushima.

The famed APEC building was the location for a meeting of world leaders several years ago and is still open for tours.

Address: 116 Dongbaek-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan, Korea
Tel: 051-744-3140
Web: etour.busan.go.kr
Opening Hours: 09:00 ~ 18:00

