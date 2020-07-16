Busan Destinations: Observation Tower at 101-Story LCT Opens Today

An observation deck at the new 101-story tall LCT skyscraper in Haeundae will open its doors to the public today.

Pulmuone Food & Culture announced that it will open the ‘Busan X the SKY’ observatory at the LCT Landmark Tower with the official opening today.

The observation deck takes visitors up to the 98th to 100th floors of the tower where the sea and the city can be seen together.

Features inside include X the Photo zone, X the Gift souvenir store, and X the Lounge which offers food and drinks.

A transparent glass walking bridge called “Shocking Bridge” also gives you views of Haeundae from directly above.

Artwork and media installations from Seon-ki Park expressing Busan’s past and future as well as the highspeed elevator “Sky Cruise” which feels like a hot air balloon rising and submersible descending are also highlights of the inside.

While no price was announced, a 20% discount for Busan citizens will also be applied until the end of August.

LCT Landmark Tower is the second tallest building in Korea at 411.6 meters high.