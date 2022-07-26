Busan Destinations: Parasol Rental and Electric Cart Service Available at Haeundae Arboretum this Summer

Parasols will be placed at the entrance of the Haeundae Arboretum until this September.

People can use them while they are visiting the arboretum and return them when they leave. The free parasol rental service aims to provide a pleasant and safe environment for visitors during hot summer months.

A 14-seat electric cart will be in operation from the back door of the arboretum to the circle from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Monday when the arboretum is closed. The cart service is for those elderly and handicapped individuals who have difficulties walking up a slope.

The free guided tour program on the electric cart will be offered until this December. The program registration is available on the website at www.busan.go.kr/green/ (Only in Korean). The program will run twice daily with a capacity of up to 8 persons each time.

Information

Haeundae Arboretum

Location: around 77, Seokdae-dong, Haeundae-gu

Phone: 051-888-7132

Website: www.busan.go.kr/green/gcintro0401 (Korean)