Image: City of Busan
TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Parasol Rental and Electric Cart Service Available at Haeundae Arboretum this Summer

Busan City News

Parasols will be placed at the entrance of the Haeundae Arboretum until this September.

People can use them while they are visiting the arboretum and return them when they leave. The free parasol rental service aims to provide a pleasant and safe environment for visitors during hot summer months.

A 14-seat electric cart will be in operation from the back door of the arboretum to the circle from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Monday when the arboretum is closed. The cart service is for those elderly and handicapped individuals who have difficulties walking up a slope.

The free guided tour program on the electric cart will be offered until this December. The program registration is available on the website at www.busan.go.kr/green/ (Only in Korean). The program will run twice daily with a capacity of up to 8 persons each time.

Information

Haeundae Arboretum

Location: around 77, Seokdae-dong, Haeundae-gu

Phone: 051-888-7132

Website: www.busan.go.kr/green/gcintro0401 (Korean)

Busan City News
Busan City Newshttp://english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Find out what's happening with Busan City News at english.busan.go.kr/Main.bs

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
few clouds
24 ° C
24 °
24 °
83 %
2.6kmh
20 %
Tue
24 °
Wed
27 °
Thu
27 °
Fri
28 °
Sat
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 