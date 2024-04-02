Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Popular Hotspots Around the City in Spring

By Haps Staff

Haeundae Beach is the top spring hotspot for both Busan locals and tourists, according to findings by the Busan Research Institute.

Analyzing data from March to May last year, the institute revealed that Haeundae Beach welcomed a staggering 2.5 million visitors, averaging 27,000 daily.

Following closely were Seomyeon, Gwangalli Beach, Centum City, and Daeyeon-dong, each attracting over a million visitors during the same period.

Weekends saw bustling activity in areas like Seomyeon, Centum City, and Daeyeon-dong, favored by residents for shopping and family outings.

Younger demographics preferred Seomyeon, while older age groups frequented Centum City and leisure spots like Gijang-eup.

On weekdays, university districts like Daeyeon-dong and Jangjeon-dong in PNU drew crowds, alongside shopping hubs like Seomyeon and Centum City, reflecting locals’ preferences for leisure and retail therapy.

blank
Haps Staff
