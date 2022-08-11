TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Prices for Beach Rentals at Haeundae Beach

Haps Staff

With just a few more weeks left of the public opening of summer operations, there is still plenty of time to hit Haeundae Beach and take advantage of the beach rentals.

If you are looking to rent the equipment, here is what you can expect to pay:

  • Parasols — 10,000 won cash, 8,500 won by card, and 8,000 won online
  • Tube — 10,000 won cash, 8,500 won by card, and 8,000 won online
  • Beach Bed — 12,000 won cash, 10,000 won by card, and 9,000 won online
  • Life jacket –10,000 won cash, 8,500 won by card, and 8,000 won online
  • There is also an option of 3 types of air injections for large and small tubes

Summer operations end on August 31st.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
broken clouds
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
89 %
2.6kmh
75 %
Thu
27 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °
Sun
30 °
Mon
30 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2022 Haps Korea Magazine 