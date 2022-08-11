Busan Destinations: Prices for Beach Rentals at Haeundae Beach

With just a few more weeks left of the public opening of summer operations, there is still plenty of time to hit Haeundae Beach and take advantage of the beach rentals.

If you are looking to rent the equipment, here is what you can expect to pay:

Parasols — 10,000 won cash, 8,500 won by card, and 8,000 won online

Tube — 10,000 won cash, 8,500 won by card, and 8,000 won online

Beach Bed — 12,000 won cash, 10,000 won by card, and 9,000 won online

Life jacket –10,000 won cash, 8,500 won by card, and 8,000 won online

There is also an option of 3 types of air injections for large and small tubes

Summer operations end on August 31st.