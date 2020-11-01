Image: YouTube
Busan Destinations: Relive History at Busan’s Democracy Park

Opened in October of 1999, Democracy Park was established to commemorate the history of the 4.19 Revolution, Busan and Masan Democratic Movement and the June Democratic Movement.

Located in Jung-gu, the park honors those who pursue common human rights, democracy and for improvement in quality of life.

The park combines the harmony of nature with cultural activities which includes various poetry and painting competitions, drawing exhibitions, lectures, conferences, cultural performances and film festivals which take place at the exhibition hall and two theaters which are on the grounds.

The park is open year-round and parking is available.

Park Details

Address:19, Minjugongwon-gil, Jung-gu, Busan

Park Website

Getting there:

By Bus:
No. 38 / Democracy Park – Borim Theater – Mangyang Road – Exhibition Hall – Suyoung Road – Haeundae Metro
No. 43 / Democracy Park – Komodo Hotel – Busan Station – Exhibition Hall – Seomyun – Gujae-ri – Naesung Road – Banyeo 1-dong
No. 70 / Entrance of Democracy Park – Guduck Stadium – University Hospital – Nampo-dong-Youngsun Road – Koshin University – Youngdo Wonwoo Apt.
No. 135 / Entrance of Democracy Park – Bosu 4 junction – Kookjae Market – Passenger Port – Dongsam 4 junction – Korea Maritime University
No. 190 / South Bumin-dong – University Hospital – Gudeok Stadium – Entrance of Democracy Park – Busan High School – Busan Station – Busan Bridge – Chunghak-dong
