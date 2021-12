Seo-gu has begun its holiday outdoor light exhibition at three locations around its district.

The “Street Light of Hope” will take place at Songdo Beach, Chungmu Intersection, and Gadeok Stadium.

The district will create light structures and media installations with different themes.

Songdo Beach will use the theme “Sea of Hope”, Chungmu Intersection will use “Island of Joy”, while Gadeok Stadium will use “Park of Happiness”.

The event will run through February 28.