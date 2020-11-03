Image: Saha-gu
Busan Destinations: Seunghaksan Mountain

Dynamic Busan Staff

Down from Jangsan Mountain and forms the boundary between Saha-gu (district) and Sasang-gu, Seunghaksan is home to one of Busan’s most scenic hikes.

The name, according to legend, is derived from the mountain’s shape, which resembles a crane soaring to the sky. But, this isn’t its only connection with birds. At almost 500 meters high, it’s possible to catch a glimpse of innumerable migratory birds flying around the mountain and the Nakdonggang River. And, like Jangsan Mountain, there’s a great abundance of beautiful silver grass fields near the summit.

Our pick for the best trail on Seunghaksan Mountain is also the easiest one: Take the village bus from Dangni Station (metro line 1), exit 1, and get off at Dongwon Benest Apartment. Here, hikers can easily access the trail, which is paved and well maintained.

On the way up, both Gadeokdo and Geojedo Islands will be visible. You’ll also see the Nakdonggang Estuary and Dadaepo Beach Park. Cypress Trees will fill your senses and give you peace along the way. If you get tired, take advantage of the benches that lie along the trail for a quick break and a drink of water. Follow the signs to the silver grass fields. It’ll take about 40 minutes to reach.

There’s an observatory near the summit that’s worth viewing. From there, you’ll have an amazing view of Busanhangdaegyo Bridge, Taejongdae Park, and Oryukdo Island. The descent is an easy one, and you can stop by the Openarts Flower Village in Seo-gu on the way back down.

All in all, you’re looking at a three-hour experience from start to finish.

Dynamic Busan Staff
Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

Travel

