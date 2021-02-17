Busan Destinations: Skywalks Around the City

The city of Busan has been adding more attractions around the city for tourists and to take advantage of its coastal beauty.

There are currently three skywalks around town with glass floors that let you step out over the water and enjoy the fresh sea air.

If you’re looking to check out the popular Skywalk attractions around the city, here are the three you may want to venture out to.

Oryukdo Skywalk

Located next to SK View Apartments, Oryukdo Skywalk is a popular attraction which is surrounded by a small fishing village and Igidae Park.

Admission: Free

Open: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Getting There: Take bus number 27 or 131 to the last stop at SK View Apartment. Parking along the sea road at SK View is also a popular option.

Songdo Skywalk

Songdo Skywalk is a popular destination which provides beautiful views and now also worth a visit to check out the newly opened Songdo Cable Car.

Admission: Free

Open: 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

Getting there: Take local bus No. 7, 26, 71, 96, 6-1, 16, 17, 61, 161 and get off at Songdo Beach bus stop. Public parking lots are available nearby.

Cheongsapo Daritdol Observatory

Newly opened, Cheongsapo’s skywalk has been attracting thousands of people each week to the fishing village which provides great local seafood nearby.

Admission: Free

Open: Mon. – Thu. 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Fri. – Sun. 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Getting there: Take the village/neighborhood bus No. 2 from Exit 7 of Jangsan Metro Station. Get off at Cheongsapo bus stop and walk along the seaside railway to Songjeong. Public parking is also available.

Note that times may change without notice and may close due to inclement weather conditions.