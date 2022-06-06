TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Song Sang-hyeon Square

Song Sang-heyon Square, located in the heart of Busan, gets its name from a famous local hero from the 16th century, and is the largest in Korea.

Song Sang-hyeon Square consists of a Culture Madang, the Dynamic Busan Madang, and a History Madang. Madang means courtyard in Korean.

As an open space for citizens, the Culture Madang has a sunken square, a lawn, and café. To serve as a venue for celebrations, events, and festivals, the Dynamic Busan Madang features a large lawn plaza, a stream, and a walking path.

To provide visitors with a chance to learn about Busan’s rich history, the History Madang includes an old map of the city, which also doubles as a floor fountain, the Forest of History, and the Song Sang-hyeon Memorial Square.

Address: Yangjeong-dong, Busanjin-gu, Busan, Korea
Tel: No Number Available
Web: etour.busan.go.kr
Opening Hours: 24 hours

