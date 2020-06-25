Busan Destinations: Songdo’s New Yonggung Suspension Bridge

Recently opened, the Songdo Yonggung Suspension Bridge completed the final restoration project at Songdo Beach.

Along with sea diving boards, Busan Air Cruise, and Songdo Sky Walk, the 127.1 meter long and 2-meter wide bridge now connects Amnam Park to Dongseom Island, where visitors can walk on the bridge and enjoy a magnificent sea view along with sedimentary rock layers from millions of years ago and rock formations and cliffs surrounding the observatory at Dongseom Island.

According to the city, the bridge is shaped like a lucky key is expected to bring luck to each visitor and brings lovely night views when the bridge lights up with golden lights.

The bridge may be closed due to inclement weather conditions and will open to the public for free with plans to charge a small fee at the beginning of next year.

Information

Open: 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in winter) daily and is closed on the first and third Monday of the month, New Year’s Day, and Chuseok.