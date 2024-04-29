Image: City of Busan
Busan Destinations: Spring Blossoms in Bloom at Haeundae Arboretum

By Haps Staff

Spring has arrived at Haeundae Arboretum, where flowers and trees are blooming across the landscape.

With 310,000 original seasonal flowers and perennial plants like rosaries, the arboretum showcases a stunning array of flowers while also undergoing facility repairs to enhance the experience for visitors.

Visitors can walk along several forked walkways with lush greenery and serene ponds. For those seeking leisure, there’s even the opportunity to interact with sheep amidst the grassy expanses.

This May, the arboretum’s rose garden bursts into full bloom with over 10,000 roses, welcoming citizens to revel in the beauty of spring.

To enhance visitor convenience, the arboretum offers free electric cart tours and waives entrance and parking fees. Reservations for the electric cart tour service can be made through the city’s integrated reservation system.

