Busan Destinations: Spring Festivals to Look Forward To

With spring just around the corner and social distancing restrictions lifted this year, outdoor festivals will make a return to the relief of nature lovers.

Spring flower festivals to look forward to in the next few weeks include:

Geumjeong-gu Yunsan Cherry Blossom Festival on March 26 held in Yunsan, Geumjeong-gu at Seogok Elementary School and Seodong Library)

Gangseo Nakdonggang 30-ri Cherry Blossom Festival at the Gangseo Nakdong River 30-ri on March 31-April 2

Samnak Cherry Blossom Festival on April 1 held at Samnak Ecological Park and Nakdong Embankment in Sasang-gu

Busan Nakdong River Canola Flower Festival held for nine days from April 8 to 16 at Daejeo Ecological Park in Gangseo-gu with canola flowers i

The festivals have a variety of programs including an opening ceremony, citizen experience programs, food, and street performances, providing visitors with healing with cherry blossoms and canola flowers in full bloom.

In addition, spring flower viewing spots include the cherry blossom tunnel road, and photo spots with colorful flowers such as daffodils, tulips, and plum blossoms that harmonize with the Busan sea.

Major attractions include Cherry Blossom Tunnel in Makdo Ecological Park, Busan Democracy Park with double cherry blossoms in full bloom, Cherry Blossom Road in Hwangryeongsan Mountain, Peace Park with plum blossoms, and Oryukdo Sunrise Park full of daffodils and canola flowers.

