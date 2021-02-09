Image: Wikicommons
Busan Destinations: Taejeongdae

Located on the island of Yeongdo, Taejongdae is a scenic park with great views from cliffs facing the sea. There is an evergreen forest to wander around in and several facilities for tourists such as an observatory, an amusement park with a full-on Ferris wheel, a light house, and a cruise ship terminal and, as you can see in the photo below, some funky modern Korean sculpture.

The name of the area comes from King Taejong Muyeol (604-661), who liked to practice archery there following the unification of the Three Kingdoms of Korea.

Image: City of Busan

At the entrance, is a monument to the five neutral nations that contributed medical support during the Korean War.

Address: 29-1 San, Dongsam 2 dong, Youngdo-gu, Busan, Korea
Tel: 051-405-2004
Web: www.taejongdae.or.kr
Opening Hours: 10:00 – 17:00

Busan Destinations: Taejeongdae

Travel

