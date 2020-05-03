TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: Talk a Stroll at Hoedong Reservoir and Oryundae

Dynamic Busan Staff

The most popular walking trail in Busan can be found in Hoedong-dong, Geumjeong-gu. The trail was created along the Hoedong Reservoir, the largest reservoir in Busan, which played a historical role as a primary drinking water source. For that reason, it was designated a conservation area, with entry banned 45 years. The ban was lifted in 2010.

Oryundae, a lakeside cliff within the area, provides a magnificent view of the reservoir area. Its name originally meant a place where five wise elderly people spent time together. People who studied there during the Joseon Dynasty era praised and admired the place and started to affectionately refer to it as Oryundae.

The lake and mountain top provide stunning scenery that can be observed from the comfort of the Oryun-dae observatory deck. The hiking trails here are well maintained and include flatlands, mountain paths, forests, and lakes. The red clay forest comes highly recommended. The red clay road in the middle of the forest can even be walked upon barefoot.

Check the map and courses for Heodong Reservoir Trekking here.

How to get to`A’ course: Guseo Station (Metro line 1), exit 2. Take minibus 3-1 and get off at Sundong Sanghyeon Village (선동상현마을) stop. Follow the hiking trail downward toward Oryundae. It takes about an hour for the accessible 4.8 km course.

How to get to`B’ course: Jangjeon Station (Metro line 1), exit 4. Take minibus 5 and get off at the last stop, Oryun Bon-dong Village (오륜본동마을). It is recommended to climb up to Oryundae or observe the mountain scenery from the wooden deck.

How to get to`C’ course: Pusan National University of Education Station (Metro line 1), exit 2. Take bus 179. Or, Suyeong Station (Metro lines 2 and 3), exit 17. Take bus 42. Or, Yeonsan Station (Metro line 1), exit 12. Take bus 99. For all buses, get off at Hoedong-dong stop, the last stop. Walk toward the reservoir management office from the bus stop to find Hoedong Dam. Make a turn right at the entry for a great view of Oryundae and Bueongsan Mountain (부엉산) on the left. It takes three hours to complete the hike and can be challenging for beginners or veteran hikers who might be somewhat out of practice.

Dynamic Busan Staffhttp://dynamic.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Local Destinations

Haeundae and Songjeong Beaches to Open Swimming Sections in June

BeFM News -
Busan’s Haeundae and Songjeong Beach will not open early in June this year, but have prepared safety measures for visitors. 
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan’s Beaches Won’t Begin Summer Operations in June

Haps Staff -
Beaches in Busan won't open early for summer operations this year even with fewer restrictions on social distancing that have been announced by the government.
Read more
Local Destinations

Beomosa Temple Reopens Today

Haps Staff -
The opening of the temple is in accordance with the government's policy to resume public events in line with the relaxation of restrictions on religious facilities.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Eight Spots to Check out the Spring Flowers

Haps Staff -
Get your floral fix this spring with some great places around the city to check some of the best places to see flowers in Busan.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Destinations: Enjoy a Walkabout this Spring Along the Igidae Coastal Walk

Dynamic Busan Staff -
The Igidae Coastal Walk features 4.7 kilometers stretching from Igidae Dongsaengmal to Oryukdo Sunrise Park.
Read more
Local Destinations

Busan Plans to Register Samrak Ecological Park as City’s First Regional Garden

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced yesterday that it is planning to register the entire Nakdong River Samrak Ecological Park as the city’s first regional...
Read more

The Latest

Busan’s Best Makgeolli Bars

Dine & Drink Tomas Marcantonio -
Here are some of the city’s best places to get your makgeolli fix.
Read more

Dongbaekjeon’s Cashback Rates to Change This Month

Busan News BeFM News -
With cashback funds for the local currency Dongbaekjeon running dry, its cashback rate will change to 6% with a monthly limit of 500 thousand won starting from May 1st.
Read more

What’s On in Busan: May 4 – May 10

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more

Busan Destinations: Talk a Stroll at Hoedong Reservoir and Oryundae

Local Destinations Dynamic Busan Staff -
The most popular walking trail in Busan can be found in Hoedong-dong, Geumjeong-gu.
Read more

Dole Asia Joins Worldwide Efforts To Ensure Access To Nutritious Foods During COVID-19

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
In an effort to provide much-needed assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, Dole Packaged Foods Worldwide has launched a global initiative to supply nutritious foods to those in need, Dole is inviting other organizations and companies, large and small throughout the world, to join them to help cast a little sunshine in dark times and to ensure the health of those in need globally.
Read more

Darts Night @ LA Bar & Grill

Events Haps Staff -
For those looking to play darts, every Thursday Night is Darts Night at LA Bar & Grill in Gwangalli.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
17 ° C
17 °
17 °
93 %
2.1kmh
75 %
Sun
17 °
Mon
23 °
Tue
19 °
Wed
19 °
Thu
17 °

Dine & Drink

Busan’s Best Makgeolli Bars

Dine & Drink Tomas Marcantonio -
Here are some of the city’s best places to get your makgeolli fix.
Read more

Cuatro De Mayo Party Fiesta at HQ Gwangan Next Monday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Get your stomach's ready for another great evening of Mexican food and drink as HQ Gwangan is hosting a "Cuatro de Mayo" event on Monday night.
Read more

Three Places Caught For Violating the Food Sanitation Act

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced it has caught three places violating the Food Sanitation Act while conducting joint inspections on 35 high-risk facilities in Busanjin-gu for two days from the 25th, together with the police and the consumer watchdog.
Read more

HQ Hosting Mongolian Beef With Fried Egg Noodles Special Tonight

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
In honor of Buddha's birthday eve, the bar is cooking up some Mongolian Beef with Fried Egg Noodles.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea