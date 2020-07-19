TravelLocal Destinations

Busan Destinations: The Tranquil Ahopsan Forest

One of the lesser-known tourist sites in the city, Ahopsan Forest in Gijang is a terrific option for those looking to get back to nature.

Enjoy an afternoon stroll around the grounds surrounded by the lush forest and tranquil sounds of nature about a 30-minute drive outside of Haeundae.

According to Dynamic Busan Magazine, Ahopsan Forest is about 400 years old and is home to a stunning bamboo forest and an abundance of wildlife. Elk, pheasants, weasels, wild rabbits, and beautiful glowing fireflies all call Ahopsan Forest home.

The forest has always been under private ownership, but admission to the general public is possible by paying just 5,000 won.

It has also become famous recently as the filming site from the latest hit “The King: Eternal Monarch” on Netflix.

They supply fans and mosquito spray, and purchasing bottled water is highly recommended when walking around the forest which will take a few hours time.

Information

Entrance fee: 5,000 won

Open: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Closed every Monday

Getting there:

Take metro line 3 to Minam station. Take line 4 from Minam to Banyeo Agricultural Market. Get off at the Banyeo Agricultural Market and go exit at gate 2. Take bus number 184 and get off at the Ungcheon(웅천) and walk about six minutes.

Parking is available.

The Latest

